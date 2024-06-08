Blocks of heroin found under child’s paddling pool and in toy room during €305,000 drug raid

Clive McCowan was remanded on bail at Dublin District Court on Saturday

Gardaí discovered blocks of uncut heroin hidden under a child’s paddling pool and in a toy room during a €305,000 drug seizure at a house in Dublin, a court has heard.

Unemployed Clive McCowan (44), of Millrace Park, Saggart, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis, cocaine, and heroin (diamorphine) and having the drugs for sale or supply at his home address on Thursday night.

He appeared before Judge Grainne Malone at Dublin District Court on Saturday, when he was remanded on bail.

Garda Sarah Flood of the Dublin Crime Response Team told thebail hearing that the married father made no reply when charged.

She alleged there was 2.16kg of heroin, worth just over €300,000, discovered, and cited the seriousness of the case as she objected to bail. The cannabis was valued at €500, and there was €1,500 worth of cocaine, she added.

She said gardaí searched the defendant’s home and discovered the suspected uncut heroin concealed in various locations.

“One was under a child’s paddling pool in the garden, and an uncut block of diamorphine was found in a children’s toy room, concealed in a bag,” Garda Flood told the court.

The court heard that gardaí examined McCowan’s phone. “There was overwhelming evidence in relation to the sale or supply of these drugs, and the sourcing of the drugs, collection of cash for same, debt collecting and there is also evidence of discussing market values of the drugs for wholesale sale and supply,” the officer said, adding that he was caught “red-handed” in his house.

Judge Malone said he had the presumption of innocence, the case was “extremely serious”, and the garda had made a “compelling case” for the objections to bail, but she set terms with conditions.

She remanded Mr McCowan in custody with consent to bail, pending lodgement of money and the surety approval.

Legal aid was granted to Mr McCowan who spoke only to confirm his identity and that he was on social welfare.

He has yet to indicate a plea and will appear again on Friday.