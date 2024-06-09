Gardaí begin investigation following fatal stabbing in Finglas overnight

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call just after 1am following reports of an attack in a house in the Scribblestown area of Finglas in Dublin.

A man has been killed in a fatal stabbing in Finglas, Dublin overnight.

The incident occurred in a residential property in the Scribblestown area of the north Dublin suburb in the early hours of Sunday. Gardaí have opened an investigation into the fatal attack but are yet to make any arrests.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call just after 1am following reports of an attack in a house. On arrival they found a man in his 30s with serious injuries. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported by ambulance to Connolly Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The house remains sealed off pending a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. Gardaí are expected to formally begin a murder inquiry. A senior investigating officer has already been appointed to manage the investigation and an incident room has been established at Finglas Garda station.

Gardaí have also appointed a family liaison officers to keep the victim’s family update. Arrangements are been made for a postmortem examination.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone in the Scribblestown area between midnight and 1am.

“Additionally, individuals with video recordings, including motorists with dash cams, from the area within the time frame are asked to provide footage to investigating Gardaí,” the Garda said in a statement.