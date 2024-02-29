Crime & Law

Man arrested after cannabis worth €612,000 seized at Dublin Airport

Some 30kg of drug concealed in baggage of passenger who flew in from Thailand

A man in his 30s was arrested by An Garda Síochána following the discovery

Shauna Bowers
Thu Feb 29 2024 - 18:21

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €612,000 worth of cannabis at Dublin Airport on Wednesday.

As a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers seized 30.6 kgs of herbal cannabis.

The cannabis was concealed within vacuum-packed packages in the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked from a flight from Thailand.

A man in his 30s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and detained overnight under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and appeared before the courts on Thursday morning, gardaí said.

