Man arrested after cannabis worth €612,000 seized at Dublin Airport

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €612,000 worth of cannabis at Dublin Airport on Wednesday.
As a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers seized 30.6 kgs of herbal cannabis.
The cannabis was concealed within vacuum-packed packages in the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked from a flight from Thailand.
A man in his 30s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and detained overnight under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
READ MORE
He has since been charged and appeared before the courts on Thursday morning, gardaí said.
- See our new project Common Ground, Evolving Islands: Ireland & Britain
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here