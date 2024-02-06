Gardaí investigating death of man in suspicious circumstances in Macroom

The scene was cordoned off and gardaí began a preliminary examination of the area pending the arrival of a State pathologist. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in suspicious circumstances at sheltered accommodation in Macroom, Co Cork.

The body of the 61-year-old man was found with head injuries in his chalet in a sheltered housing project at Annville in Barrett’s Place in the centre of the town on Tuesday afternoon.

The scene was cordoned off and gardaí began a preliminary examination of the area pending the arrival of a State pathologist.

It was unclear at this stage whether there was any sign of forced entry to the property, which is located in a quiet area behind the town’s post office.

The dead man is originally from Clonakilty.

Gardaí have begun harvesting CCTV footage from the area in a bid to establish who may have called to the house in recent days.