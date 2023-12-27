Security alert in Holywood, Co Down after suspicious device thrown at house

A security alert is ongoing in Co Down after a suspicious device was thrown at a house in Holywood and caused a small fire.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and police were called to the property in the Firmount Crescent area at about 12.10am on Wednesday and extinguished the fire.

A police cordon remained in place on Wednesday morning.

PSNI Inspector Rocks said there were no reports of any injuries or damage.

READ MORE

“Three people were seen leaving the area on foot in the direction of Holywood along Old Holywood Road,” he said.

“Officers remain at the scene and we are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

“The Old Holywood Road remains closed between its junctions with Jacksons Road and Knocknagoney Road.”

Anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 21 of December 27th 2023.