Nathan Wiffen qualifies for 800m freestyle final at European Championships in Serbia

Nathan Wiffen, the brother of world champion Daniel, has qualified for the final of the 800m freestyle at the European Aquatics Championships in Serbia.

Wiffen made his first international appearance in a 50-metre pool and came home second in his heat and ranked sixth overall in 7:54.60, a new personal best.

“I’m feeling very good, not going to lie it was tough with the heat coming out because the last call room is outside so everyone is trying to find the shade. I’m pretty happy with that, I got a personal best and into the final,” he said. His final is on 7.07pm on Wednesday.

At the Serbian Institute of Sport, Clare Cryan was the first diver in action for Ireland on the 1m Springboard. Cryan scored a total of 205.85 points from five rounds to finish 11th and qualify for the final: her highest score coming from her first dive an inward 1 and ½ somersaults for 46.80 points.

For a second consecutive day an Irish relay team did enough to make it back for finals, this time it was the mixed 4x100 Medley relay including Lottie Cullen (Backstroke), Eoin Corby (Breaststroke), Jack Cassin (Butterfly) and Ellie McCartney (Freestyle) who combined for a time of 3:56.11, finishing in eighth overall securing a lane for the final.

John Shortt, Shane Ryan, Niamh Coyne and Oisin Tebite all qualified for semi-finals.