Aer Lingus passengers face disruption from June 26th as work to rule announced

Aer Lingus faces potential disruption from next week after the Irish Airline Pilots Association (Ialpa) served notice of industrial action on the carrier on Tuesday after members voted overwhelmingly for the move this week.

Pilots, who are pursuing 20 per cent-plus pay rises, will work strictly to rule from one minute past midnight the morning of Wednesday, June 26th, continuing indefinitely. This means they will not work overtime or out of contracted hours while the action continues, limiting the airline’s flexibility during its busiest time of year.

While their move will not ground Aer Lingus flights, it could disrupt, delay or even cancel flights, as pilots and crew are regularly called on to work out of hours to allow the airline deal problems it encounters routinely, particularly during summer.

Captain Mark Tighe, Ialpa president, indicated that pilots could still strike if there were no sign of movement from the airline.

“Our pay claim is entirely affordable, and Aer Lingus management need to quickly change position if they want to avoid this dispute escalating,” he warned.

Ialpa’s Aer Lingus branch was due to seek sanction from the union’s services and enterprise committee for industrial action last night and to form a dispute committee this morning.

Those steps follow Aer Lingus pilots’ overwhelming vote for industrial action, up to and including strike, in a ballot completed on Monday.

Observers say attitudes on both sides have hardened in recent days, particularly since the airline queried the validity of a digital ballot for industrial action that the union completed last week. This prompted Ialpa to hold a paper vote over the weekend. Monday’s result showed that 660 of the pilots who took part backed the call for industrial action.

The likelihood of industrial action at the airline has been growing since last month, when pilots rejected a Labour Court deal that included 9.25 per cent in pay rises.

The dispute has been building since early this year, when pilots turned down an 8.5 per cent boost offered by an internal company pay tribunal.

Efforts to resolve the row at both the Workplace Relations Commission and Labour Court subsequently failed.