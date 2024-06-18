Pupils’ seaweed soap business cleans up at entrepreneur awards

Hannah Barry-Hodnett, one of the pupils at Lisheen National School, Skibbereen, Co Cork, working on the natural organic formula for its organic, seaweed soap business. The class won the "class of the year award" at the Junior Entrepreneur Programme. Photograph: Jerry Kennelly

Pupils who created an organic seaweed soap business with a small loan from their parents’ association have cleaned up at an all-island junior entrepreneur competition which encourages children to create real businesses in their classroom.

The fourth, fifth and sixth class at Lisheen National School near Skibbereen, Co Cork developed a mini-science lab in their classroom and experimented with soap-making, working with different essential oils, seaweeds and natural dyes.

The pupils overcame several false starts and production problems before hitting on the winning formula for their “Draíocht na Mara” soap.

The class secured a €300 loan from the parents’ association for their seed money and made an initial batch of 100 soaps, but had to quickly increase production to 300 bars to cope with demand.

The class also used their digital skills to produce a label for the soap and create a video ad to promote it.

Finally, they invited the local community to a showcase day where the product was on sale and also set up a stall in the local farmers’ market.

In all, the class generated total sales of €2,160 and a profit of €1,350. They repaid their parents’ association loan in full.

With their profits, the class treated themselves to a trip to Baltimore for pizza and ice cream and also to individual Skibbereen gift vouchers for spending in local businesses.

They made a donation to charity and they plan to spend the remainder on buying chickens and a coop for the school, ready for their next business venture.

Class teacher Niamh McCarthy said” “Every child in the class has blossomed and grown on this programme – children who aren’t suited to book learning, those who are highly academic, children who are very creative – there’s something for everyone, and it has been such a pleasure to watch them all flourish.”

Sisters Ava and Ellie Coakley with their award-winning soap, developed by pupils at Lisheen National School, Skibbereen, Co. Cork who won the class of the year award in the Junior Entrepreneur Programme 2024. Photograph: Jerry Kennelly

As part of the programme, children are inspired by local entrepreneurs who are invited to the classroom to share their stories.

Marie Lynch, the co-founder and managing director of the Junior Entrepreneur Programme, said the programme has become “a rite of passage for children in primary schools”.

“The class develops a lasting bond by working together and combining their talents to experience real-world success,” he said. “For many, it is the highlight of their primary school years”.

The Junior Entrepreneur Programme is an immersive entrepreneurship skills programme for 5th and 6th-class primary schoolchildren and aims to nurtures confidence, resilience, creativity, problem-solving and teamwork amongpupils of all abilities.

It is offered free of charge to schools on the island of Ireland.

The programme started in Kerry in 2010 and more than 100,000 pupils have participated in the programme since its foundation.

Businesses created by the participating pupils have achieved sales of over €3 million, with much of the profits donated by classes to charity.

It was co-founded by entrepreneur Jerry Kennelly to promote entrepreneurship in primary schools and was developed in collaboration with Mary Immaculate College, Limerick.

All-Island Junior Entrepreneur Awards 2024 winners:

Class of the Year:

4th, 5th & 6th Class, Lisheen National School, Skibbereen, Co Cork: Draíocht na Mara – natural, organic, seaweed soap

Marketing Gurus:

5th Class, Summercove National School, Kinsale, Co Cork: The Kinsale Cookbook – a cookbook incorporating recipes from local restaurants

Digital Maestros:

6th Class, St. Peters National School, Dungourney, Co Cork: Crazy Candles – a china teacup and saucer with handmade candles inside

Go Green:

5th & 6th Class, Corballa National School, Corballa, Co Sligo: Know When To Sow – a calendar with seasonal seeds and information for each month.

Creative Pioneers:

St. Ninnidh’s Primary School, Derrylin, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh: Ceol Agus Ól – Tumbling Paddies mug

Health Heroes:

5th & 6th Class, Castlelyons National School, Castlelyons, Co. Cork: The Sports Box – contains various games and sports equipment to encourage a healthy lifestyle for children.

Dynamic Designers:

5th & 6th Class, Killeen National School, Birr, Co Offaly: Bugsy The Boot Jack- a boot jack in the shape of a bunny

Star Submission:

5th Class, Loreto Primary School, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14: Jupiter Jars- decorative night light jars

Game Changers:

MM3, Scoil Aonghusa, Spafield, Cashel, Co. Tipperary: Super Drawer Boy – an illustrated children’s book about a superhero

Finance Wizards:

6th Class, Scoil Bhríde, Cannistown, Navan, Co Meath: Cannisfest- a school festival

Genius Product:

5th & 6th Class, Wicklow Montessori Primary School, Ballyguile Beg, Wicklow Town: Are We There Yet? – a travel kit for children to keep them entertained on long journeys

Community Champions:

3rd -6th Class Fybough National School, Castlemaine, Co. Kerry: Photo Buddies – original photographic prints of local beauty spots

Top Teams:

6th Class, Scoil Mhuire GNS, Lucan, Co. Dublin: Bowtique Bows- various styles and colour hair bow accessories