Man arrested in relation to investigation into romance fraud operation

The Garda investigation has identified a total of 15 potential victims, collectively scammed out of over €275,000

Gardaí said that the money is understood to have been gleaned from romance frauds carried out in various countries between November 2017 to present.

Fiachra Gallagher
Tue Nov 21 2023 - 21:38

A man has been arrested by gardaí in connection to an investigation into a romance fraud operation.

On Monday, the man, aged in his 40s, was arrested by officers connected to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau in west Dublin on Monday.

He is currently being held in a Garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesperson said.

