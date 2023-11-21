Man arrested in relation to investigation into romance fraud operation

Gardaí said that the money is understood to have been gleaned from romance frauds carried out in various countries between November 2017 to present.

A man has been arrested by gardaí in connection to an investigation into a romance fraud operation.

The Garda investigation into the laundering of money from romance frauds has identified a total of 15 potential victims, collectively scammed out of over €275,000. Gardaí said that the money is understood to have been gleaned from romance frauds carried out in various countries between November 2017 to present.

[ Fraud gang led by Irishman, linked to Black Axe syndicate, is focus of major international investigation ]

On Monday, the man, aged in his 40s, was arrested by officers connected to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau in west Dublin on Monday.

He is currently being held in a Garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

READ MORE

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesperson said.