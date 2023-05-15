Four arrested over shooting in Dublin car park last year

Gardaí at the scene of the shooting last year in Kilmainham. Photograph: Keegan/Collins Dublin

Four people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in an underground car park last year.

Gary Carey, who was aged in his 30s, was shot multiple times at the Hilton Hotel in Kilmainham, Dublin 8, on June 24th.

On Monday, gardaí said arrested four people as part of their investigation into the killing.

Two men in their 20s and two women aged in their 20s and 30s were being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act in various garda stations across Dublin city.

READ MORE

Mr Carey, who had been using the hotel gym at the time of the attack, died the following August.

At least two men chased Mr Carey through the car park before shooting him six times in the chest and arm.

He was brought to nearby St James’s Hospital for treatment. He had lost a large amount of blood but was conscious following the attack.

Although initially expected to recover from his injuries, Mr Carey developed an infection and he died in hospital.

It was the third time he had been targeted in a shooting attack in a two-year period and he had spent time outside the country due to fears for his safety.