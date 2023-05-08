Man arrested over murder of Angela Canavan in Sligo released without charge

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on the case after the release. Photograph: iStock

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering Angela Canavan in Sligo town earlier this week has been released without charge.

The grandmother was found with severe head injuries in her home a week ago. Gardaí will now send a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Investigators remain unsure how Ms Canavan, who was aged in her late 50s, met her death. Her body was found on the ground floor of her home on St John’s Terrace in the town.

A postmortem conducted at Sligo General Hospital was inconclusive as to whether Ms Canavan suffered her injuries through an accident or an assault.

Following interview with neighbours and analysis of CCTV footage, gardaí identified a potential suspect in her death, a man in his 30s who was known to Ms Canavan.

It is understood the woman may have let the man into her home before her death. Gardaí arrested the man on Sunday morning and held up for around 24 hours for questioning.

On Monday afternoon gardaí announced he has been released from custody and that “a file will be prepared for the DPP.”

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on the case: “Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Ms Canavan, who was buried on Saturday, was from Crossmolina, Co Mayo, but had rented a home on St John’s Terrace in Sligo town for the past several years. She had two adult children.

Mourners heard she was a kind, quiet woman who “always had a smile and a twinkle in her eye”.