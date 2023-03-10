Garda begin murder investigation after man (40s) dies following assault in Kildare

Gardaí have begun a murder investigation after a man in his 40s died following an assault in Newbridge, Co Kildare on Wednesday morning. File photograph: Frank Miller

It is understood the man was beaten and seriously injured after a row broke out in a house in the Piercetown area.

He was found with serious injuries by gardaí at 10.30am on Wednesday last, and taken to Naas General Hospital, where he died on Friday afternoon.

The name of the man has not been released, but a local source said he is believed to be a Polish national.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s as part of their investigation and he is being held at Newbridge Garda Station for questioning.

A number of individuals are understood to be assisting the Garda with their inquiries.

In a statement, the Garda said the office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be take place shortly.

An incident room has been established at Newbridge Garda Station and an investigation is continuing under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

The Garda has asked any witnesses who can assist them with the investigation to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.