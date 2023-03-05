Man in critical condition in hospital following Dublin city centre assault

The injured man was taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital but has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man has been hospitalised following a serious assault involving a number of other men in Dublin city centre.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Anne Street South shortly after 1.30am on Sunday.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital but has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital. His condition is understood to be critical but stable.

The scene of the incident has been preserved pending for examination and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward. Local inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.