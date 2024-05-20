Garda hospitalised after being struck by car in Dublin

The garda was responding to an incident in Castleknock when he was struck by a car

A garda was taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Dublin on Monday morning.

The garda was responding to an incident at an apartment complex in the Castleknock area of Dublin 15 shortly before 1am on Monday morning. During the course of his duties, he was struck by a car and injured.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged. He remains off duty at this time.

No arrests have been made in relation to the car incident, however, gardaí said they are following “definite lines of enquiry”.

READ MORE

Garda welfare services have been put in place for the Garda member and his colleagues. Investigations are ongoing, the Garda said.