Irish-Russian woman identified as security threat had access to wide network of tech companies

Marina Sologub worked as an assistant to Bernard Allen, a former Fine Gael TD, and for Willie Penrose, a former Labour Party TD while in Ireland.

An Irish citizen identified as a security threat by Australian intelligence had access to a wide network of technology companies, including those linked to the defence industry, through her work in Ireland.

As well as working with the National Space Centre (NSC) in Cork, Irish-Russian woman Marina Sologub, helped set up the Irish Space Industry Group (ISIG) in 2014 to promote the Irish space sector and allow companies to co-operate on projects.

The groups’ 34 members include a wide variety of companies with connections to the space sector and with subsidiaries in Ireland. These include major US defence contractors including Moog, which is involved in developing drones and weapons systems, Curtiss-Wright, which makes military aircraft components and Klas Telecom, a communications company.

The group also includes Eir and various Irish-founded technology companies involved in the manufacture of advanced technology and communications systems.

READ MORE

According to a copy of her CV obtained by Australian media outlets, Mr Sologub was “responsible for the establishment of the Irish Space Industry Group”.

Several sources connected to the ISIG confirmed to The Irish Times that Mr Sologub played a role in its establishment and subsequent activities. It is understood she helped set up the ISIG through her role with the NSC.

Ms Sologub (39), a Kazakhstan-born ethnic Russian, grew up in Cork and moved from the Republic to Australia in 2020 on a “distinguished talent visa”. While in Ireland, she also worked as an assistant to Bernard Allen, a former Fine Gael TD, and for Willie Penrose, a former Labour Party TD.

She has been contacted for comment by The Irish Times but has not responded.

[ Case of Irish-Russian woman in Australia highlights Republic’s ‘security complacency’ ]

According to its website, the ISIG’s aims includes advocating for the Irish space industry and providing a forum for members to explore and initiate joint space business development opportunities in global space markets through “clustering”.

No information has emerged indicating Ms Sologub had access to other companies’ sensitive information through her work with the ISIG or that she used her position for nefarious purposes.

It is understood the NSC is conducting a review of Ms Sologub’s activities during her employment there.

The ISIG did not respond to queries about Ms Sologub’s role on Monday while the NSC said “it cannot share information on the employment of any of our current or former staff members.”

It has emerged in the wake of the controversy that there is no security vetting for people hired as parliamentary assistants by TDs or Senators.

Mr Allen and Mr Penrose have both confirmed Ms Sologub worked for them for periods, expressing their surprise at her situation.

Mr Allen, a former minister for sport and Cork North Central Fine Gael TD, confirmed to The Irish Times that Ms Sologub came to work for him in his Dáil office as an intern between March and August 2010 while studying for a BSc in Government and Politics in University College Cork.

“I was asked by somebody in the Department of Government and Politics in UCC if she could do an internship with me, so she worked in my office in Leinster House – she was a very pleasant person and very competent and did everything that was required of her,” he said.

“I was chair of the Public Accounts Committee at the time, and she may have sat on some of the committee hearings at the time for the experience, but they were public hearings and all the material we would have been dealing with would have been for public consumption.

“I was surprised when I heard that she had been deemed a security risk in Australia but I would hope that the Department of Foreign Affairs would ensure that she is afforded due process in whatever happens to her there as she is an Irish citizen and entitled to the protection that Irish citizenship confers.”

According to a UCC source, Ms Sologub would have gone to work for Mr Allen as an intern as part of her four year BSc in Government and Politics when third year students did a 14 week placement with a political figure or in some political institution as part of their course.

A Garda spokeswoman said it does not comment on named individuals or “matters potentially relating to national or international security”. However, Garda sources told The Irish Times the case was being reviewed internally in a bid to gather information on the background of Ms Sologub’s visa being cancelled.

Ms Sologub has not been convicted of any crime and no charges have been brought against her in Australia. The Australian authorities have in recent months been gradually forcing some Russians, or people they claim have direct or indirect links to Russia, to leave Australia by cancelling their visas. They have done so because they have decided the people involved may pose a security risk to Australia, either directly or indirectly.

Ms Sologub had most recently been working as a procurement adviser for the City of Marion, an electoral area in Adelaide. In a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald, the City of Marion said Ms Sologub advised them her visa had been cancelled, while acting chief executive, Ben Keen, said the Irish national was a contractor employed by an agency.