Appeal for missing Waterford woman Imelda Keenan 29 years after her disappearance

Imelda Keenan pictured before she went missing, left, and an aged picture of what she may have looked like in her 30s. Photographs: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information in relation to the disappearance of Imelda Keenan who went missing in Co Waterford 29 years ago.

Ms Keenan (22) was last seen on 3rd January, 1994, while gardaí have continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Originally from Mountmellick, Co Laois, Ms Keenan had settled in Waterford city where she lived in an apartment with her boyfriend at the time.

On the day she went missing, Ms Keenan had informed her boyfriend that she was going to the post office in the town.

She left her apartment at 1.30pm and walked down William Street onto Lombard Street. The last known sighting of Ms Keenan was by a local secretary who knew her. The secretary and a friend saw Ms Keenan crossing the road at the corner of the Tower Hotel and Lombard Street.

She was subsequently reported missing by her brother Edward the following day.

Despite an extensive Garda investigation, there have been no further confirmed sightings of Ms Keenan.

On the 29th anniversary of her disappearance, gardaí and Ms Keenan’s family are appealing for people to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Gardaí have said they would encourage anyone with information, “no matter how insignificant it may seem”, to come forward to them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Waterford Garda station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.