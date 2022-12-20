Garda injured after being dragged by stolen car in Wexford

The incident occurred just after midnight on Tuesday in the Willow Park housing estate in Gorey. Two men have been arrested. Photograph: iStock

A Wexford Garda investigating reports of a stolen car has suffered arm and shoulder injuries after being dragged along by the fleeing vehicle.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Tuesday in the Willow Park housing estate in Gorey. Two men have been arrested.

Late on Monday evening, gardaí in Gorey received a report a BMW had been stolen from a home in the town. A few hours later two gardaí on foot patrol spotted the car in a housing estate and one approached the driver’s side.

The driver of the stolen car sped away, bringing the male garda along with it. It is understood the garda was dragged about 15 feet before falling free. The car was located a short time later and its two occupants were arrested.

The Garda, who is aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital where he was treated for shoulder and arm injuries, the Garda Press Office said in a statement. He suffered a broken shoulder blade and a suspected concussion.

A spokesman said he is receiving support from his colleagues and local Garda Management and that “the wider Organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer and 24 hour counselling service will be provided, to him and his colleagues, as required.

The suspects, two males aged in their twenties and late teens, are being detained for questioning in Gorey Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 which allows them to be questioned for up to 24 hours.