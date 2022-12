A Garda investigation has opened following the discovery of remains at a house in Dublin on Tuesday.

The body of a man in his 40s was found at Cromlech Fields, Ballybrack shortly before 3pm.

Gardaí at Shankill are investigating what they have described as unexplained circumstances.

The deceased remained at the scene on Tuesday which was preserved for a forensic and technical examination.

The State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau were due to attend.