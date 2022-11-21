Female and male garda ‘viciously assaulted’ while responding to incident in Ballyfermot

Two men, one aged in his 50s and one in his 30s, along with a woman in her 50s were arrested at the scene on Ballyfermot Road. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Two members of An Garda Síochána were assaulted in Ballyfermot on Sunday night while responding to a public order incident in the area.

While dealing with the incident at a licensed premises on Ballyfermot Road at approximately 12.45am, two gardaí (a male and a female) were assaulted “by a number of persons that were present and called for assistance from nearby colleagues who arrived within a very short period of time”, a statement from An Garda Síochána said.

Two male suspects, one aged in his 50s and one in his 30s, were arrested at the scene for assault contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997 and are currently detained at Ballyfermot Garda station in accordance with the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A female suspect aged in her 50s was also arrested at the scene for offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.

Both Garda members were taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital, where one member has since been discharged and the second remains in hospital pending further assessment in relation to injuries.

Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis from the Dublin Region said her thoughts were with the two Garda members from Ballyfermot, “who were viciously assaulted last night whilst going about their normal duties, protecting communities in the Ballyfermot area”.

“I absolutely condemn the actions of the individuals involved in this serious incident and wish the members that were injured a full and speedy recovery,” she said.

A full investigation has been initiated at Ballyfermot Garda station. Gardaí are appealing for any person that witnessed the incident or that has any video footage of the incident to contact the investigating team at Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 6667200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.