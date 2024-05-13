Spanish elections: Socialists win at local level but region heads for a stalemate

Salvador Illa, socialist candidate (PSC) for the Catalan elections, greets attendees after winning the Catalan elections at the PSC headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, May 12th. Photograph: Bloomberg

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist party won a local election in Catalonia, affirming his decision to negotiate with the separatist movement in the wealthy northeastern region.

The regional Socialist candidate Salvador Illa won about 28 percent of the vote, or 42 seats – shy of the 68 needed for an absolute majority. If he is able to cobble together a coalition – a difficult prospect – it would be the first time Catalonia has been ruled by a non-separatist party in more than 10 years.

“It’s the first time the Socialist party has won the election, both in votes and in seats,” Illa told reporters Sunday night. “This new phase that Catalonia opens today is a phase for all Catalans.”

If the Socialists are unable to form a ruling alliance, then it could mean a new election.

READ MORE

Fugitive pro-independence leader Carles Puigdemont’s Junts got around 22 percent, or 35 seats, becoming the largest separatist party in the region. Its rival independence party ERC, which currently leads a minority government in Catalonia and is led by Pere Aragones, got 14 percent, falling to 20 seats.

[ Selling Ireland to the Spanish: ‘The majority prefer to stay at home, so you need to offer a strong proposition’ ]

Illa’s victory represents an endorsement for Sanchez’s strategy in Catalonia of trying to tamp down the pro-separatist push by offering concessions, including amnesty, for those involved in an illegal independence referendum in 2017. Puigdemont – who has been living in self-imposed exile in Belgium since then – would be the most high-profile beneficiary of the amnesty.

If the region goes to another election, it could benefit Puigdemont, who would be able to campaign in Catalonia once the amnesty law goes into effect in the coming weeks. Puigdemont held his campaign event on Sunday in Argeles-sur-Mer in France.

“If the other pro-independence party, ERC, is willing to think about the effects of the lack of unity and a single strategy, so are we,” Puigdemont said.

The uncertainty surrounding Catalonia’s parliament could spell trouble for Sanchez’s government, which relies on both the main separatist groups to pass legislation. If either Puigdemont or Aragones pull support for the Socialists in Madrid, it could cause legislative deadlock and potentially a new national election.

Illa has a very slim chance of forming a majority government, given that the pro-independence parties have both made a fresh referendum on Catalan independence a condition of their collaboration. That’s a “red line” for the Socialists, he said previously.

[ India election: Modi deploys anti-Muslim rhetoric ahead of latest round of voting ]

The relationship between Junts and ERC has also hit a new low. After the two major separatist parties formed a coalition in 2021, Junts stepped away from it, sending the region on a path to Sunday’s snap election.

The challenge is made harder for all by the unusually stark personal animosities between Puigdemont and Aragones.

“We have had a bad result – in fact a very bad result,” Aragones told reporters Sunday night. “It will be up to the Socialists and Junts to run the government. Voters have decided that we have to be in the opposition.”

A repeat vote is a likely scenario, according to experts and party insiders. That won’t be good for Catalonia, it won’t solve any of the fundamental problems facing Spain or its prime minister, but it might keep him on the high wire for another few months at least.

A voter prepares to vote at a polling station in the University of Barcelona. Photograph: Getty Images

Public transport was disrupted in part of Catalonia on Sunday due to problems in the regional train network, which is run by the central government. The two leading pro-independence parties demanded that voting hours be extended in case people failed to make it to the ballot boxes, but the national electoral board dismissed the requests, leaving it to local boards to decide.

Turnout was 58 percent, compared with 51.3 percent in the previous regional election in 2021, when restrictions were in place to address the effects of the Covid pandemic. – Bloomberg