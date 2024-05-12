Man (39) stabbed during altercation at social gathering at house in Sallins, Co Kildare

The scene where a man was discovered fatally injured at a property in Sallins Park, Co Kildare in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The victim of a fatal stabbing in Co Kildare on Sunday was killed following a dispute between several men during a social gathering, gardaí believe.

A number of men were drinking in the residential property in the town of Sallins in the early hours of Sunday when an altercation broke out. A 39-year-old Eastern European man was stabbed once.

Emergency services called to the scene at Sallins Park at 3.15am and pronounced the victim dead a short time later. Another man, aged 23, was arrested at the scene and is being held for questioning Naas Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardai have opened a murder investigation. They are not looking for any other suspects in connection with the death.

The victim’s body was removed from the scene in a private ambulance on Sunday afternoon ahead of a postmortem examination by the office of the State Pathologist. The local coroner has been notified.

The scene has been preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. An incident room has been established at Naas Garda station and a senior investigating officer has been assigned to oversee the the case.

A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to keep the victim’s family informed of developments. Gardai say the victim’s identity will not be disclosed until his family members are informed.