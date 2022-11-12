Body of a woman (30s) found in Co Meath apartment

A woman has been found dead in Ratoath, Co Meath on Saturday. File photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A woman, who is understood to be in her 30s, has been found dead in an duplex apartment in Co Meath on Saturday evening.

Gardaí said a man in his 30s was arrested at the scene in Ratoath. He was brought to Ashbourne Garda station where he is currently in custody under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the home at River Walk Court shortly after 6pm.

The body of the woman will remain at the scene overnight, which will be preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigating gardaí.

An incident room has been set up at Ashbourne Station and a Senior Investigation Officer (SIO) has been appointed to the case.

A garda spokesman said enquiries are ongoing and further updates will follow.