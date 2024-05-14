Rory McIlroy files for divorce in Florida after seven years of marriage

Mr McIlroy (35), a native of Holywood, Co Down, married Erica Stoll at a star-studded ceremony in Ashford Castle in Cong, Co Mayo in 2017. Photograph: Getty

World number two golfer Rory McIlroy has petitioned for divorce from his wife Erica Stoll.

The divorce petition was filed on behalf of Mr McIlroy in Palm Beach County State Court in Florida on Monday, just days before the US PGA Championship in Valhalla, Kentucky, court records show.

Mr McIlroy (35), a native of Holywood, Co Down, married Erica Stoll at a star-studded ceremony in Ashford Castle in Cong, Co Mayo in 2017. The couple have a daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, who was born in September 2020. The family live in Jupiter, Florida.

The couple met at the Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in 2012, where Ms Stoll was working for the PGA. They began dating in 2014 and Mr McIlroy proposed marriage in 2015.

READ MORE

Mr McIlroy was previously engaged to Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, whom he dated between 2011 and 2014. He ended the engagement in May 2014.

McIlroy is scheduled to speak to the media on Wednesday afternoon at Valhalla, the scene of his last major victory in 2014.

A spokesperson for McIlroy released a statement which read: “Rory McIlroy’s communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed.

“They stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment.” – Additional reporting PA