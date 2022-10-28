Arrest expected after violent killing of Stefan Posschier in Westmeath

Gardaí investigating the murder of psychic Stefan Posschier are expected to question a suspect in the case in the coming days before an examination of the murder scene by the force’s forensic experts is concluded.

Detectives conducting the inquiry into the killing of Mr Posschier (65) at his home in Co Westmeath have already gathered a large amount of information and technical evidence and plan to put that to the suspect when they interview him. The crime scene is also expected to remain sealed off, making it available to the Garda Technical Bureau if a new examination or fresh forensic tests are required at the scene in response to the suspect’s replies.

Gardaí are hopeful the results of technical examinations on the victim’s clothing and the crime scene can be cross-checked with samples taken from the suspect to either link him to the killing or exonerate him. Sources stressed the inquiry is ongoing and while gardaí are pursuing a main line of inquiry, detectives are keeping an open mind.

Mr Posschier, who has a number of adult children, was found dead at his home in Rattin, near Kinnegad, at about 6pm on Tuesday. A family member discovered his remains, wrapped in plastic, in the garden of the detached house. The property was sealed off immediately after gardaí arrived.

The victim’s remains were left at the scene overnight into Wednesday morning, when State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan carried out a preliminary examination of the body. The remains where then removed to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, where a postmortem was conducted by Dr Mulligan.

While the results of the examination were not released by gardaí for “operational reasons” they confirmed Mr Posschier sustained injuries in a violent assault that caused his death. He is believed to have been stabbed. The dead man’s home and the garden and lands surrounding it have undergone an examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. A number of items from the house have been taken away for examination.

While there had been no arrests in relation to the murder by Friday evening, the suspect has been arrested on an unrelated matter and remains in custody. He was remanded in custody having been on bail for making threats to harm a woman.

Mr Posschier, who was originally from Belgium but had been living in Ireland for decades, was well known in Westmeath due to his work as a tarot card reader and fortune teller.

Gardaí from Mullingar Garda station have asked anyone who had been in contact with him, in person or on social media, in the days before his remains were discovered to come forward. The dead man operated a large number of social media accounts, which he used to stay in touch with clients.