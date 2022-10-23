Woman (40s) dies in Kilkenny road crash

A woman has died after a fatal road traffic collision between a car and a van in County Kilkenny on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.30am on the N10 at Templemartin between the Hebron Road Roundabout and the M9 motorway.

The woman (40s) was the driver of the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger in the car, in her 50s, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver of the van (40s) was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE

The road remained closed on Sunday afternoon, with a technical examination being carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage and was travelling on the N10 at Templemartin between the Hebron Road Roundabout and the M9 motorway between 7am and 7.45am on Sunday morning are asked to make this footage available to the investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.