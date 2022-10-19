Two teenagers receive ‘serious injuries’ following collision with car in Dublin

Two teenage girls received “serious injuries” following a collision with a car in Dublin 1 on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí at Store Street are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision that occurred on Amiens Street, Dublin on Monday, October 17th.

At approximately 2.35pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and two female teenage pedestrians on Amiens Street junction.

Both girls received serious injuries and were removed to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street where they received medical attention.

The driver of the car was uninjured but received medical attention at the scene. Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Road users travelling on Amiens Street or in the vicinity between 2.30 and 3pm with camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make it available to the investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street garda station 01 666 8000, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.