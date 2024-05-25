Two men (30s) charged following €2.1m cannabis seizure on Friday night

The men are due in court in Dublin on Saturday evening.

Two men (30s) arrested in connection with a €2.1m herbal cannabis seizure in Dublin on Friday have been charged.

They are due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) later this evening.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organise Crime Bureau and the Revenue Customs Service detected the consignment on Friday.

Revenue said the 105kg of cannabis was discovered following an “intelligence-led operation”.

They said the estimated value of the drugs is €2.1 million.

The men were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences and detained at a Garda station in west Dublin.

In a statement, Revenue said: “This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.”