Two arrested after cannabis worth €2.1m seized

Cannabis worth more than two million euro has been seized in Dublin. Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested during the multi-agency operation.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organise Crime Bureau and the Revenue Customs Service detected the consignment on Friday.

Revenue said the 105kg of cannabis was discovered following an “intelligence-led operation”.

The estimated value of the drugs is €2.1 million.

The men were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences and detained at a Garda station in west Dublin.

In a statement, Revenue said: “This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.”

Investigations are ongoing. – PA