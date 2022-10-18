Crime & Law

Gardaí seize €350,000 worth of cannabis in searches targeting trafficking networks

Five people were arrested in the wake of three related sweeps as part of Operation Tara

Drugs seized as part of Operation Tara. Photograph: An Garda Siochána

Mark Hilliard
Tue Oct 18 2022 - 20:01

Gardaí have seized almost €350,000 worth of cannabis following three related searches in Dublin on Monday.

As part of Operation Tara, focusing on drug trafficking networks, two vans were stopped by the Ballymun drugs unit in Swords, Dublin.

A search of the vehicles led to the discovery of €110,000 worth of the drug as well as electronic devices and drug-related paraphernalia.

The occupants of the vans, two men in their 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda station.

A follow up search was conducted at a house in Finglas and cannabis worth €38,000 was seized. A man and woman, both aged in their 30s were arrested and brought to Blanchardstown Garda station.

A further search was carried out at an apartment in Dundalk, Co Louth where cannabis worth €200,000 was seized.

All five suspects were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act and were still in custody on Tuesday.

