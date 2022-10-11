Gardaí resume questioning of third suspect in Kerry graveyard murder

Father of seven Thomas Dooley (43) was killed while attending a funeral in a graveyard in Co Kerry last week

Gardaí are this morning set to resume the questioning of a 40-year-old man arrested as part of an investigation into the killing of a 43-year-old father of seven while attending a funeral in a graveyard in Co Kerry last week.

The man, who is the third person to be arrested for questioning in connection with the killing of Thomas Dooley from Killarney, was arrested in Tralee at around 6pm on Monday evening and taken to Tralee Garda station for interview but his questioning was suspended overnight.

The man is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they must be either charged with an offence or released without charge by gardaí.

It’s understood that the man, who is originally from Cork but has spent the past decade or so living in Tralee, was known to the late Mr Dooley, who was attacked while attending a funeral at New Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee on Wednesday.

Two men have already been charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley — his brother, Patrick Dooley (35) with an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney was charged last Friday with the murder of Thomas Dooley at New Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee on October 5th.

And on Saturday, Thomas Dooley’s cousin and brother-in-law, also Thomas Dooley (41) with an address at Bay 10, the Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork was also charged with the murder of the deceased, Thomas Dooley at New Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee, on October 5th.

Both men appeared at separate sittings of Kenmare District Court where Judge David Waters remanded both in custody to appear on October 12th at Tralee District Court by video link.

Meanwhile no funeral arrangements have been published yet for the deceased, Thomas Dooley and it’s understood that his body remains in the morgue at University Hospital Kerry while his wife, Siobhán, who was injured in the incident, has been discharged from hospital.