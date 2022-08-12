Breaking News

Woman in her 20s dies after assault in Co Meath

Man in his 30s is arrested after fatal assault in Athboy

Conor Lally
Fri Aug 12 2022 - 11:09

A woman in her 20s has died after an assault in Athboy, Co Meath.

The victim was found unresponsive in a house in the Rathmore area of Athboy early on Friday morning. Gardaí and the ambulance service attended the house, where the woman was pronounced dead.

Her body remains at the scene, which is being preserved for forensic and technical examination. A postmortem is being arranged.

A man in his 30s was later arrested elsewhere and is being held at Ashbourne Garda station.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed, and an incident room has been established at Kells Garda station.

