Man arrested in connection with fatal knife attack in Co Wicklow

Gardaí investigating the fatal stabbing of a Latvian man at a house in Co Wicklow in February have arrested another person.

Juris Viktorovs (36) was killed at the house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, on February 10th during a social gathering. He was originally from Latvia and is understood to have lived at various addresses in Co Wicklow and Co Carlow since arriving to Ireland.

On Friday, a man aged in his 30s was arrested for questioning by gardaí in relation to the attack. He is being detained at Baltinglass Garda station where he can be questioned for 24 hours.

Another person, a 31 year old Irish woman, has already been charged in relation to Mr Viktorovs’ death. Nicola Brennan, of no fixed abode, appeared in Carlow District Court on Thursday charged with murder. There was no application for bail and her case was adjourned to July 27th.