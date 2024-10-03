Work stoppage at Becton Dickinson in Drogheda staged by Siptu members

Siptu members at the Becton Dickinson (DB) plant in Drogheda have staged a one hour work stoppage.

Siptu members at the Becton Dickinson (DB) plant in Drogheda earmarked for closure staged a one hour work stoppage on Thursday as part of an ongoing dispute with management over proposed redundancy moves.

The company confirmed on Wednesday evening it has referred the dispute, which also involves members of the Connect trade union and other staff represented by an internal committee, to the Workplace Relations Commission.

A Siptu spokesperson welcomed the move saying “we just want the situation resolved and any outside help in achieving that, whether it is from a mediator or the commission would be welcome”.

In July, BD announced the closure of the Drogheda plant, which opened in 1964, by 2026, with the loss of more than 200 jobs, due to an international supply chain review.

It is understood to have offered redundancy terms of five weeks’ pay capped at 104 weeks. The unions argue that those terms fall sort of the voluntary ones offered when jobs were last shed at the site 20 years ago.

They want those terms, which are understood to have included a cap of 156 weeks, matched but have accused management of failing to engage and have been involved in a work to rule in recent weeks. Thursday’s one hour stoppage is the first of four planned by Siptu members over the coming week.

“Since the announcement in July that this very profitable plant is to close fully by September 2026, Siptu representatives have sought to work with management on alternatives that could maintain it in operation,” said the union’s sector organiser, Andrea Cleere, on Thursday.

“Our members have remained patient for months while seeking meaningful engagement with this US-headquartered company but to no avail. Our members began a work-to-rule at the plant last month but the company has still failed to engage with our union in a manner that could resolve the dispute at meetings between the sides.”

In a statement, however, BD contested this characterisation of events.

“BD has actively engaged and consulted with the trade unions, trade union representatives and BD employees since July 3rd when it was announced that a phased closure of our manufacturing facility in Drogheda would take place.

“Despite our best efforts to negotiate with all employees and their unions, BD has had to take a decision to refer this matter to the Workplace Relations Commission to move the process forward.

“We remain open to re-engaging with all employees and their unions directly and are amenable to mediation to resolve the current impasse,” the company said.