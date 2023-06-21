Over 90% of women say periods affect working life, with almost half uncomfortable discussing in workplace

Some 69 per cent say they are uncomfortable discussing periods because of the gender of their manager. Photograph: Agency Stock

Employers have been called upon to implement a menstrual health support policy in the workplace after a recent survey showed that 91 per cent of respondents believed that menstruation affected their working life.

According to data from the Financial Services Union (FSU), which represents staff in the finance, fintech and tech sectors, 49 per cent of respondents to its survey are not comfortable talking about menstrual health issues in work. Some 69 per cent say they are uncomfortable discussing periods because of the gender of their manager.

In addition, 22 per cent of respondents say that periods are “joked about” in the workplace.

Following the results of this survey, which received over 3,000 responses, the FSU say that there is a “real urgency” for awareness and educational campaign as well as a workplace policy on how menstruation affects working life.

“Historically menstruation and its effects have been ignored in the workplace despite it affecting almost 50 per cent of the workforce,” says Mandy LaCombe, senior industrial relations officer with the FSU.

“Progress has been made internationally in supporting the needs of workers who suffer from symptoms related to menstrual health, but insufficient attention has been given to the importance of menstrual health to date in both Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“Social taboos and gender stereotyping has stigmatised menstruation as something that should not be discussed. This stigma has created a negative impact on those who want to speak about their issues in the workplace. Changing this will allow FSU and other Unions to prioritise the needs of women and trans women more effectively.

“FSU will use the trends gathered from the survey to influence and create guidance for future work in this area, including seeking a commitment from employers throughout the sector on the implementation of workplace policies.”