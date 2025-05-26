US company behind Ireland’s first fully electric plane flight says Shannon crucial for future operations 

Beta Technologies' electric Alia CTOL plane in Shannon Airport. It was the first fully electric plane to take flight in Ireland. Photograph: Courtesy of Clare FM

Shannon Airport is believed to have made aviation history as the location for the first commercial electric plane flight manned by pilot in Ireland.

US company Beta Technologies debuted its electric Alia CTOL plane with a conventional take-off and landing at Shannon.

It marks the first of a series of planned stops Beta’s CTOL aircraft, which was shipped to Ireland, will make across Europe; culminating in its final delivery to a customer in Norway.

The Vermont-based company said its arrival in Ireland “marks a major step toward Beta bringing its low-cost technology to the European market”. It is setting up a hub in Shannon with the help of Future Mobility Campus Ireland based at the airport.

Optimised for payload and range for regional and intracity flights of up to 500km, Beta’s aircraft is capable of transporting up to five passengers or half a tonne of cargo and is cheaper to operate than conventionally-powered aircraft. The company is rolling out a network of charging infrastructure using an industry standard compatible with other air taxi manufacturers and ground vehicles.

“This is more than just an arrival, it’s a springboard to bring the future of aviation to Europe,” said Kyle Clark, founder and chief executive of Beta Technologies after the successful flight on Friday.

“AAM [advanced air mobility], and our aircraft specifically, is practically purpose-built for the distributed geography and weather conditions of Ireland and the rest of Europe. With its spirit of innovation and growing leadership in future transportation solutions, we see Ireland as a strategic partner and gateway to the broader European aviation market.”

FMCI chief executive Russell Vickers said: “Partnering with Beta on these historic flights is a milestone moment ... It epitomises our mission to support the future of air mobility. FMCI serves not just as a launch pad for Irish innovation, but as a landing pad for global pioneers.”

When companies like BETA come to Ireland, they help accelerate innovation at home, bringing new skills, technologies, and opportunities to our aviation ecosystem, he added. “These flights demonstrate real-world innovation, with Ireland acting as a proving ground for what comes next.”

He told Clare FM he expected a vertical take-off option – “flying like a helicopter” – would soon come on stream with the possibility, for instance, of an “air taxi” option from Shannon to Adare Manor when it stages the Ryder Cup in 2027.

Beta and the Alia CTOL aircraft represent the spirit of innovation and fast-paced product development happening in aviation, said Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) chief executive Declan Fitzpatrick.

“This challenges regulators to keep up, but I am happy to state Europe and specifically Ireland has the necessary safety regulations and certification framework and skills in place to test and bring hybrid and electric aircraft to the market,” he said.

The IAA issued a special category certificate of airworthiness for the flight as the aircraft continues to be in test phase.

FMCI intends to install several Beta “charge cubes” to power its aircraft in 2026, while the US company continues manufacturing and certifying a vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

The company has orders for its CTOL plane from global operator customers including UPS, Air New Zealand, United Therapeutics, the helicopter company Bristow Norway and the US department of defence.