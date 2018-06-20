VW, Ford confirm talks on possible commercial vehicle tie-up

Volkswagen and Ford Motor are talking about jointly developing and building a range of commercial vehicles including vans, the companies confirmed on Tuesday.

In a joint statement late Tuesday, VW and Ford said they were considering a strategic alliance and “investigating several joint projects,” including development of a range of commercial vehicles for global markets. The companies said the alliance did not involve an equity swap or cross-ownership stakes. The brief statement provided few additional details, other than to say VW and Ford were “exploring potential projects across a number of areas,” including commercial vehicles.

Ford is a leader in medium-duty trucks in the United States, and its F-series pickup has been the best-selling US vehicle for decades. VW, which owns the MAN and Scania truck brands in Europe, earlier this year formed a commercial vehicle alliance with Japanese truckmaker Hino Motors Ltd, a Toyota affiliate. VW and Hino said they would consider cooperating in areas such as diesel and gasoline-electric hybrid engines, connectivity and self-driving technologies. VW also has an alliance with Navistar International Corp and has said it is open to buying a majority stake in the US truckmaker. – Reuters