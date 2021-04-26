DAA’s annual report to be brought before Cabinet ahead of expected major losses

Sate company DAA’s annual report for 2020 is expected to be brought before Cabinet on Tuesday amid an expectation that it will show significant losses.

Passengers at Dublin Airport declined by 78 per cent to almost 7.4 million in 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic.

Last September DAA’s chief executive Dalton Philips said its losses were approaching €150 million at the time and it was losing around €1 million per days during the crisis.

The DAA annual report is to be published later this week.

Ministers are also expected to be updated on the ongoing challenges presented by Brexit.

Elswhere, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will outline the Government’s work on Brexit during an appearance at the Oireachtas Finance Committee today.

He is expected to tell TDs and Senators that work has included developing legislation, providing financial, upskilling and advisory supports for business and a multiyear public communications campaign to promote readiness.

He says: “Whole-of-Government readiness work must continue as we support businesses or individuals encountering difficulties with customs, checks or clearance; and as we prepare for the introduction of new UK import controls.

“Right across Government, we will work to mitigate the impact of Brexit on our economy and citizens.”