Airbnb makes long-awaited move with IPO plan for 2020

Home-sharing company Airbnb has said it plans to go public in 2020.

It is a long-awaited move for the company, which was founded in 2008 in San Francisco.

Airbnb is one of the largest home-sharing platforms. It has more than seven million listings in 100,000 cities worldwide.

Airbnb said earlier this week it made $1 billion (€904,000) in revenue in the second quarter of this year. It did not reveal its profits. – AP