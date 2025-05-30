Crunch time for Mayo and Galway on bumper weekend of GAA action

Saturday

All-Ireland SFC, Round Two

Group One

Tyrone v Mayo, Healy Park, 7pm (Live on GAA+): In the county’s extensive history of difficult weeks, Mayo put down yet another one over the last seven days. The optics of the GAA president and director general both attending a hastily called Mayo County Board meeting on Monday wasn’t a particularly resplendent look for all involved. More importantly, news of Kevin McStay’s health issues forcing him to step away as manager at this time is a worry that goes beyond football.

All of this unspooled just one week after Mayo’s surprise loss to Cavan. That loss means they will struggle to emerge from this group now so to at least keep their summer alive a little longer Mayo must not leave Omagh empty-handed. But if Tyrone reproduce their Ballybofey form, that’s likely to be Mayo’s fate. Verdict: Tyrone

Group Two

Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4.45pm (Live on GAA+): Once bitten ... and all that. Kerry received a hell of a scare from Cork in the Munster semi-final in April so that will be fresh in the minds of the Kingdom’s players and management. Cork’s lacklustre display against Meath last weekend must be a worry for the Rebels. That was a game John Cleary would have targeted for two points, but Cork played with no spark in Navan. Verdict: Kerry

Roscommon v Meath, Dr Hyde Park, 6pm: Roscommon have never beaten Meath in championship football. This is the fifth time the sides will have clashed – with Meath winning the previous four (1952, 1991, 2006, 2009.) Robbie Brennan’s Meath also beat Roscommon in the league this year but the Rossies still finished in the promotion places while Meath did not. This is likely to be a close affair between two evenly matched sides and could end in stalemate. Verdict: Draw

Group Three

Down v Louth, Páirc Esler, 5.30pm: Down delivered one of the most comprehensive displays of the opening round with a 3-27 to 1-16 dismissal of Clare in Ennis. Louth edged Down by a point when the sides met in the league in February so don’t be surprised if this one comes down to a winning score at the death. Louth have had some injury issues in recent weeks though and they were denied permission to play their round one “home” game against Monaghan in Newry as Down didn’t want to cede any advantage ahead of this game. Verdict: Down

Odhran Murdock of Down goes for a score. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Inpho

Tailteann Cup, Round three

Group Two

Wicklow v Waterford, Wexford Park, 6pm: Wicklow’s solid win over Laois last time out leaves them on course for a place in the knockout stages. A draw or a win here will guarantee Oisín McConville’s side progression from the group. They face a Waterford side who, whilst competitive, lost to both Laois and Offaly. Verdict: Wicklow

Offaly v Laois, St Conleth’s Park, 6pm: Laois manager Justin McNulty was critical of his team’s performance following their defeat to Wicklow in round two. Offaly, meanwhile, have been the form team in this group and that momentum should see them make it three wins from three. Verdict: Offaly

Group Three

Westmeath v Limerick, O’Moore Park, 2pm: This is a straight shootout for top spot and a pass directly to the quarter-finals. Dermot McCabe’s Westmeath appear to have hit some real form in recent weeks and their high-scoring victories over London (0-26 to 1-10) and Antrim (4-24 to 1-17) suggest they might have superior firepower here on Limerick. Verdict: Westmeath

Nickey Rackard Cup final

Mayo v Roscommon, Croke Park, 1pm (Live on TG4 YouTube): Mayo had seven points to spare on Roscommon when the sides met in April and while Roscommon have shown to carry a real goalscoring threat this year, their Connacht neighbours look to have a better balance to their team. Mayo lost last year’s final to Donegal. Verdict: Mayo

Lory Meagher Cup final

Cavan v New York, Croke Park, 3pm (Live on TG4 YouTube): New York’s participation in the competition has sparked plenty of debate in recent weeks and they enter this final as unbackable favourites. New York were parachuted in at the semi-final stages, where they beat Monaghan 1-29 to 2-13. Verdict: New York

Christy Ring Cup final

Derry v London, Croke Park, 5pm (Live on TG4 YouTube): Derry overcame London by four points when the sides met in Ruislip during the group stages. Both sides have shown impressive form this season but Derry have been the most consistent side in this year’s Christy Ring and are hoping to make it third time lucky after losing the last two finals. Verdict: Derry

All-Ireland under-20 hurling final

Kilkenny v Tipperary, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3pm (Live on TG4): Kilkenny’s path to this final came with wins over Laois and Dublin in Leinster whereas the round-robin format in Munster meant Tipp played all comers in their province – beating Cork, Clare and Limerick. They then beat Clare again in the Munster final and should enter this decider much more battled-hardened than the Cats. Tipperary are also still stewing from last year’s All-Ireland final defeat to Offaly. Verdict: Tipperary

Sunday

All-Ireland SFC, Round Two

Group One

Cavan v Donegal, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm

Interesting to see what sort of reaction Donegal bring here, having thrown away a good position after a very patchy display against Tyrone. Cavan surprised everyone by tearing Mayo to shreds so Jim McGuinness’s side will be well-warned. Shaun Patton’s importance can rarely have been better advertised than last Saturday night so the sooner Donegal have him back taking kickouts the better. They should probably be too strong for Cavan but then we said that about Mayo too. Verdict: Donegal

Group Three

Monaghan v Clare, Clones, 4pm

Monaghan have been impressive, putting Louth away for more comfortably than the scoreline suggested last weekend. They will surely have plenty in hand against a Clare team that couldn’t get out of Division Three and have lost by 11 and 17 in their last two games. Verdict: Monaghan

Stephen O’Hanlon of Monaghan. Photograph: Ciaran Culligan/Inpho

Group Four

Derry v Galway, Celtic Park, 2pm (Live on GAA+)

Not exactly a loser-goes-home game but not a million miles off it. Whoever is beaten here will still have a chance to escape deep water in a fortnight but it’s a long, long way to the surface. The return of Odhran Lynch and Lachlan Murray give Dery some hope – god knows they need it.

They won’t find much encouragement from their home record anyway – they haven’t won a championship match in Celtic Park since June 7th 2015, a decade ago almost to the day. Not a lot of succour in their history against Galway either – in five championship meetings down the years, they’ve lost every game.

Galway look to have evolved past their dependence on having both Shane Walsh and Damien Comer available at the same time, which can only be a good thing. A team with their pretensions can’t afford a defeat here. Verdict: Galway

Dublin v Armagh, Croke Park, 4pm (Live on RTE Two)

The only game of the weekend between two first-round winners. It’s first time that Dublin have faced a proper All-Ireland contender in Croke Park in a group game in either the old Super 8s or the current format, so there should be some electricity.

The absence of Con O’Callaghan is a killer for Dublin, who don’t have a replacement. That said, they will be heartened to see Lee Gannon back after they feared his season was done. Armagh have a deeper squad and a cleaner bill of health. Should be enough. Verdict: Armagh

Tailteann Cup, Round three

Group One

Kildare v Sligo, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm

Sligo are nobody’s mugs and drew this fixture in the 2023 Tailteann Cup. Both these teams will progress so it might take a slight edge off. With Daniel Flynn back firing, Kildare could have a class edge. But not by much. Verdict: Kildare

Leitrim v Tipperary, Mullingar, 1.30pm

Still something to play for here – a Tipperary win will likely earn them a spot in the next round. Leitrim’s points difference leaves them with more of an uphill struggle and they haven’t won a game since May 2024 so they can be forgiven for just wanting the season over. Verdict: Tipperary

Group Three

Antrim v London, Newry, 1.45pm

This has really turned into a rotten season for Antrim. Relegation from Division Three has been followed by a championship in which they’ve been conceding cricket scores. Even this fixture is a bit forlorn – both teams have such a lead weight points difference that a win most likely won’t buy them passage to the knock-out stage. Might favour London, oddly. Verdict: London

Group Four

Carlow v Longford, O’Connor Park, 1.45pm

Joe Murphy has performed quite the exorcism in Carlow, going unbeaten against Wexford (Division Four champions) and Fermanagh (finished a point off promotion in Division Three). They should have enough to put Longford away and will probably top the group. Nobody saw that coming when Shane Curran walked in late March. Verdict: Carlow

Fermanagh v Wexford, Croke Park, 1.45pm - GAA+

Crunch tie of the day in the Tailteann Cup. Fermanagh came so close to beating Down in Ulster that most presumed they’d breeze through the early stages of the Tailteann but Carlow nipped them in a stone-cold classic. Wexford were four up going into injury-time against Carlow the last day but gave up a goal and point at the death. In four meetings between the teams, Fermanagh haven’t been beaten. This is no time to be making history. Verdict: Fermanagh