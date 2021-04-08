Tech Tools: Smart TV replicates how you see and hear

Sony Bravia XR X90J

(From €1,349)

How smart does your TV really need to be? Sony’s new Bravia TV, the XR X90J, has a smart processor that is designed to replicate how humans see and hear. The aim is to give you a better picture and improved sound, with the Cognitive Processor XR analysing colour, contrast and detail and adjusting the elements in conjunction with each other, rather than individually.

Surround sound

The processor can also analyse sound position in the signal so the sound matches precisely with what’s on the screen, converts it to 3D surround sound and generally provides a more immersive experience. The Full Array LED panel also ups its game on contrast, delivering more realistic pictures. These TVs aren’t for the smallest rooms though; they start at 50 inches and go up to 75 inches in size.

