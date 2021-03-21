SVG seeks more agri-food tech companies to back

SVG, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm founded by Limerick man John Hartnett, is planning to invest in more European agri-food tech start-ups.

The VC, which has previously supported Irish companies such as MagGrow, Nuritas and Microgen Biotech through its Thrive accelerator programme, is introducing a European challenge to uncover more promising entrepreneurs.

Winners of the challenge will be selected for SVG’s Silicon Valley accelerator with an opportunity to pitch at an invitation-only event sponsored by Forbes magazine.

“We want to highlight the best start-ups across the region who are disrupting agri-food while leaving a positive impact on the environment and society,” said Mr Hartnett.

The new challenge programme comes as SVG announced a new partnership with AgTechUCD, a University College Dublin-based innovation centre that provides start-ups with access to on-farm facilities to test and trial products and services.

SVG has invested in eight European start-ups to date, including Dublin-based Orbis MES and SiSaf, a Belfast-headquartered biotech company.

Mr Hartnett is also the co-founder of the Irish Technology and Leadership Group, which promotes business links between Ireland and Silicon Valley.