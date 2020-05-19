PayPal introduces new way for SMEs to accept contact-free payments

PayPal has introduced a new way for small businesses and casual traders to accept contact-free payments for goods and services in person using QR codes.

The new service, which launched Tuesday afternoon, will be immediately available to more that 1 million active PayPal users in Ireland, along with 27 other countries.

The QR payments are being pitched as particularly useful for small businesses and casual sellers without card machines, or delivery services that would typically rely on cash such as takeaways, coffee kiosks, market traders or casual sellers on Facebook Marketplaces.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, consumers are being encouraged to use less cash as one of the measures to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Covid-19 has changed the shopping experience in Ireland as we know it. Not only do people need security and convenience, as always, they now need to be able to sell and buy in a way that is quick, safe and involves limited social contact,” Maeve Dorman, Vice President of Global Merchant Services, PayPal. “Digital payments, and this QR code functionality, allow for this and could be the means through which small Irish businesses survive during the crisis and potentially thrive in the future.”

The QR code can be accessed through the PayPal app. Sellers can print a QR code and have their consumers scan it with their smartphone camera, enter the amount they’re paying and immediately send the money.

“We know that in the current environment, buying and selling goods in a health-conscious, safe and secure way is front of mind for many people around the world. As the coronavirus situation has evolved, we have seen a surge in demand for digital payments to transition to include new in-person environments and situations,” said John Kunze, Senior Vice President of Branded Experiences, PayPal. “The rollout of QR codes for buyers and sellers not only incorporates the safety, security and convenience of using PayPal in-person, but also takes into consideration ongoing social distancing requirements, even as we start to see some restrictions be lifted around the world.”

PayPal is also waiving its standard seller transaction fees incurred on for sales conducted using a QR Code, for a limited time.

Other countries getting the QR code payments include Australia, Canada,France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.