Tipperary Crystal owner and giftware seller settle dispute

A dispute between the owner of the Tipperary Crystal brand and a giftware seller over alleged passing off of trademarks on packaging of items offered for sale has been resolved.

Allied Imports Ltd, owner of Tipperary Crystal, had sued Co Wexford based Kavanagh Giftware Ltd.

The action concerned alleged unlawful use by the defendant of Tipperary Crystal marks on packaging of certain goods, including mugs and cups, being offered for sale by Kavanagh Giftware.

Kavanagh Giftware had rejected all the claims against it, including alleged infringement of Allied Import’s intellectual property rights.

The case had been admitted to the fast track Commercial Court list but, when it was mentioned before Mr Justice Brian McGovern on Monday, he was told the case had been resolved and could be struck out.

The case had centred on the use by Kavanagh Giftware of a grey and white coloured graphical representation on the outside and inside of the packaging of items being offered for sale by the defendant.

The plaintiffs claimed this breached their copyright and alleged the defendant had been offering the allegedly infringing products for sale through its retail outlet in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, and online.

It was also alleged Kavanagh Giftware was engaged in the wholesale distribution of the infringing products to other retailers in Ireland and the alleged unauthorised use of the Tipperary Crystal mark had caused confusion with the public.