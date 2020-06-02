Man charged with stealing €31,000 from company account

A 40-year-old man is to stand trial accused of stealing about €31,000 from a company account and falsification of annual returns.

John Canny, from Foxborough Road, Lucan, Co Dublin, had been arrested by gardaí attached to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) on Tuesday morning.

He was charged with 25 offences contrary to section four of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001 and two offences contrary to section 876 of the Companies Act 2014.

The case follows an investigation conducted by the ODCE and directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. It is in connection with the alleged theft of about €31,000 from a company account and the falsification of annual returns. Judge John Cheatle remanded Mr Canny on bail to appear again on July 14th, 2020, to be served with a book of evidence.

As a condition of bail, he must sign on once a week at Ronanstown Garda station. The charges under the Companies Act are alleged to have happened on June 12th and November 22nd in 2018, at the Companies Registration Office (CRO), Bloom House, Railway Street, in Dublin.

It is alleged he delivered to the CRO reports which purported to be the annual returns for Western Biomedical Technologies Ltd for the 2016 and 2017 financial years.

It is alleged the reports were false because they had not been been produced, completed nor signed by the directors of the company nor by any qualified auditor or firm of auditors.

The theft charges related to alleged stealing of various sums, property of Philips Ireland, at AIB Bank, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14, on a number of dates.