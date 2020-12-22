Want to move somewhere sunnier to remote work? Read the small print . . .
Greece and Barbados are enticing digital nomads, but read the small print
The Greek government is offering hefty tax breaks to encourage professionals to pack up their laptops and head to the Aegean Sea. Photograph: iStock
While 2021 may promise a lot, it is likely that we’re going to be facing Covid-19 restrictions for some time.
So, if you’re fed up working from home, and are unlikely to be called back to the office any time soon, how about moving somewhere sunnier to escape those coronavirus-inflicted blues? With flexible working now likely here to stay and many companies – including Twitter and Indeed – promising most of their workers that they can work from home forever, there is now an opportunity to make that “home” somewhere a little more enticing than a three-bed semi-detached somewhere in the suburbs.