Want to move somewhere sunnier to remote work? Read the small print . . .

While 2021 may promise a lot, it is likely that we’re going to be facing Covid-19 restrictions for some time.

So, if you’re fed up working from home, and are unlikely to be called back to the office any time soon, how about moving somewhere sunnier to escape those coronavirus-inflicted blues? With flexible working now likely here to stay and many companies – including Twitter and Indeed – promising most of their workers that they can work from home forever, there is now an opportunity to make that “home” somewhere a little more enticing than a three-bed semi-detached somewhere in the suburbs.