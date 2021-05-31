Omniplex Cinemas announces phased reopening of cinemas

Omniplex Cinemas has announced a phased reopening plan for cinemas in the Republic along with a range of new safety measures.

The measures include in-cinema seat separation with a two metre bubble around each cinema booking. However, families and friends may sit beside each other up to a maximum of five customers.

Tickets, as well as food or drinks, may be purchased online and pre-ordering for collection is encouraged.

There will be limited capacity up to a maximum of 50 per screen with social distancing also in place in foyers and toilets.

There will also be enhanced cleaning regimes, including screen protection at all customer touchpoints and sanitisation stations in foyers.

Reduced showtimes will mean only one movie will start and end at a time to facilitate social distancing and extra cleaning.

Mark Anderson, director of Omniplex Cinemas, said the reopening of cinemas after nearly six months closed was “a seminal moment for cinema lovers”.

“We’re delighted to start re-opening our doors next week with a selection of brand-new movies,” he said.

“In order to enjoy a safe cinema going experience we will continue with measures introduced last year like online ticketing, reduced auditorium capacity and self-scanning of tickets.”

On the opening of the brand new Omniplex cinema in Killarney, Mr Anderson said: “We intended to open our Omniplex Killarney last year, so we’re excited to finally get to present our latest cinema this July.

“With a Maxx D’Luxx screen, Killarney is about to be amazed by our big screen and big sound treatment as well as the comfort of our electric recliner seats.

“This all-laser projection facility with sofa-beds is at the cutting edge of worldwide cinema technology.

“Coincidentally our D’Luxx cinemas are also naturally well suited to a socially distant world with a focus on automation and large fully electric recliner seats with a two metre gap between rows.”

He added that the Republic was the highest cinema attending nation in Europe. “At a time when escapism is needed, Omniplex hopes that cinemas can fill that need,” he said.

Omniplex Cinemas in Arklow, Cork, Dundalk, Galway, Limerick, Rathmines, Sligo, Tralee, Wexford will open on June 7th, while Carlow, Balbriggan, Drogheda, Monaghan, Roscommon, Waterford will open on June11th.

Elsewhere, Shannon, Longford will open on June 18th, while Killarney opens in July and Nenagh in September following major renovations.