K Club sold to nursing home firm for €55m

Nursing home operator TLC has struck a deal in the region of €55 million to acquire Michael Smurfit’s K Club, according to a report in the Sunday Business Post. Negotiations have been in train for several weeks over the five-star Kildare gold resort, placed on the market for €80 million.

Smurfit’s desire to retain ownership of his home on the grounds was understood to be a sticking point in negotiations, the report said. A spokesman for Smurfit said: “There are a lot interested parties and a refined sales process, but nothing definitive yet.”

Bank of China brokers deal to buy €155m Goodbody

According to the Sunday Times, Bank of China, the world’s fourth largest bank by assets, will take an initial 75 per cent stake in Goodbody Stockbrokers in a deal that values the Irish financial services company at €155m. It is understood that Bank of China will acquire Fexco’s 51 per cent stake in its entirety, for €78.5 million, and also buy half the management’s 49 per cent stake for a sum believed to be about €38 million. The remaining management shares will be subject to a three-year performance clause, with the final price paid revised upwards or downwards depending on the profits generated by the business.

Formula One investor CVC buys chunk of Guinness Pro14

Private equity giant CVC Capital Partners has bought into the Guinness Pro14, its Irish holding company has confirmed to the Sunday Busines Post. The deal is speculated to be worth in the region of £100 million and involve a 27 per cent stake. A Guinness Pro14 spokesman confirmed the deal, but would not comment on the financial arrangement involved. CVC, which also owns 15 per cent of the rugby Six Nations, has notified its intention to invest in the Pro14 to the Irish competition authority, as its owner Celtic Rugby DAC, is registered in Dublin.