INM owner Mediahuis acquires media group in Luxembourg

Mediahuis, with operations in Belgium, the Netherlands and Ireland, has announced the acquisition of media group Saint-Paul Luxembourg.

Mediahuis took its first steps in the English-speaking market with the acquisition of Independent News & Media (INM) in July. INM publishes the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and the Belfast Telegraph among other titles.

Saint-Paul Luxembourg publishes the Luxembourg Times, Télécran, Contacto and Luxembourg’s oldest newspaper Luxemburger Wort, which is the market leader and reaches more than 150,000 readers every day in print and more than 100,000 online.

Mediahuis said the acquisition will enable Saint-Paul Luxembourg to speed up its digital transformation project and to develop new products and services.

For Mediahuis, the acquisition means a geographical expansion into the region of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and a strengthening of its position in the Benelux countries.

Lafayette, which had been the main shareholder in Saint-Paul Luxembourg, will remain involved in the further development of the group through a minority stake in Mediahuis.

“The further development and digital transition of the Luxembourg media group will take place in close co-operation with the current management of Saint-Paul Luxembourg and will build on the talent of its employees,” said Mediahuis.