Asia markets hit records on AI euphoria

US president Donald Trump said he would briefly pause an operation escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Stocks leapt, oil prices sank and the dollar dropped on Wednesday after US president Donald Trump ‌touted “great progress” towards a “final agreement” with Tehran, while momentum in AI-driven trades accelerated.

Trump said he would briefly pause an operation escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about a ​fifth of global oil and has been blockaded by Iran since late February, triggering a global energy crisis.

The news sent Brent crude tumbling 1.6 per cent to $108.07 per barrel, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.3 per cent. MSCI’s All-Country World Index rose 0.4 per cent to a fresh record alongside similar milestones for its Emerging Markets benchmark and its broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, ​which jumped 2.8 per cent. The share surge was led by a 6.6 per cent charge for South Korea’s Kospi, which cleared the 7,000 mark for the first time.

Elsewhere in foreign exchange markets, the yen strengthened ⁠sharply in afternoon trading, gaining as much as 1.8 per cent to 155 against the dollar as traders remained on the lookout for fresh intervention ‌by ‌authorities ​in Tokyo in support of the beleaguered currency.

“There’s a bit of optimism around a US-Iran ‘deal’ at the moment; it’s possible the authorities decided that was a good moment to give the yen an extra nudge,” said Thomas ⁠Mathews, head of markets for Asia Pacific at Capital Economics ​in Wellington. “That said, it might just be thin holiday-affected trade; best to wait ​and see how it fares towards the end of the week.”

Stocks on Wall Street hit fresh records on Tuesday as the S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent and ‌the Nasdaq Composite gained 1 per cent.

As the Seoul market reopened after a holiday, Samsung Electronics jumped 14.8 per cent, topping a $1 trillion market value, overtaking Berkshire Hathaway and closing in on Walmart.

Shares in Advanced Micro Devices jumped 16.5 per cent in extended trading as ‌the company forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall ⁠Street expectations on Tuesday, helped by keen demand for its dead-centre chips as cloud-computing companies accelerate spending on AI infrastructure.

In the foreign exchange markets, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.3 per cent at ‌98.02. The euro stood at $1.1736 and sterling was at $1.3588 , both up around 0.4 per cent so far on the day. The Australian dollar fetched $0.7246, rising about 0.9 per cent to the highest since June ​2022, buoyed by improved risk appetite and underpinned by a third straight interest-rate hike a day earlier. The ​New Zealand dollar was up 1 per cent at $0.5947.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond was flat at 4.424 per cent. Gold was 2.1 per cent higher at $4,651.84. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin nudged 0.5 per cent lower to $81,264.67 while ether was down 0.8 per cent at $2,364.40. - Reuters