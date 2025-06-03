Seán Rooney: Mother of Irish soldier killed in Lebanon given permission to sue United Nations

The mother of an Irish soldier killed in Lebanon has been given permission by the High Court to sue the United Nations (UN) in the Irish courts.

Private Seán Rooney was on UN duty when the armoured vehicle he was driving from south Lebanon to Beirut came under fire in December 2022.

His mother, Natasha Rooney, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, has already initiated proceedings against the Defence Forces, the Minister for Defence, Ireland and the Attorney General over her 24-year-old son’s death.

Pte Seán Rooney's mother, Natasha, and her husband, Paul, at Dublin District Coroner's Court last summer. Photograph: Colin Keegan/ Collins

She is suing for mental distress allegedly sustained by her and other members of the family as a result of Pte Rooney’s death.

READ MORE

Barrister Ray Motherway, for Ms Rooney, on Tuesday told the High Court Pte Rooney lost his life in an ambush and his side wanted leave to issue and serve proceedings on the UN, which has headquarters in New York.

On December 14th, 2022, Pte Rooney was driving a UN-marked armoured SUV-type vehicle which was travelling as part of a two-vehicle convoy on an administrative run to Beirut Airport from the Irish UN base, Camp Shamrock. Four soldiers were in each SUV.

The vehicle driven by Pte Rooney became separated from the other one and ended up in a town called Al-Aqbiyah where it came under gunfire and Pte Rooney was killed.

Central to the case against the UN is the allegation that UN officials allegedly ordered soldiers at the Irish base to stand down from going to assist as those officials believed other peacekeepers may have been closer.

In an affidavit grounding Ms Rooney’s application to sue the UN, solicitor Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law said Pte Rooney was on a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) deployment at the time of his death.

He said investigations by the Irish Defence Forces and a criminal prosecution in Lebanon are ongoing, and that a verdict form the Dublin Coroner’s Court is awaited.

Mr Mackin said there is “currently limited information available to Ms Rooney regarding the relevant circumstances” of her son’s death.

As the UN has it main offices and place of business in the US, he said it was necessary to bring the application for leave to issue and serve the intended proceedings outside the jurisdiction.

Mr Mackin said the UN is a proper party to the proceedings as it was involved in the operation of Unifil and Pte Rooney was killed in action on a Unifil peacekeeping mission.

The State, he added, is an appropriate jurisdiction to hear and determine the intended proceedings as the balance of the intended defendants have their main offices here and witnesses are resident in Ireland.

It would also save on costs rather than having the dispute litigated in Lebanon or the US, he said.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey accepted jurisdiction and granted permission to issue and serve a plenary summons on the UN in New York, which will have 42 days to enter an appearance in the case.